HBSE class 10 Result 2019 merit list, HBSE 10th Result 2019, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared it class 10th result. The toppers list of the same has been declared by the board at the official website- bseh.org.in. 4 students have emerged as joint toppers in Haryana Board 10th exam. The four toppers are Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat.

The result for class 10 HBSE is out at bseh.org.in. The result for class 10th examination was declared today by 3 pm at the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)- bseh.org.in. The result, as well as the toppers list, was announced by the board in the conference which took place today at 3:00 pm. The pass percentage this year for class 10th is 57.39%.

The students who haven’t checked their results yet should click on the links mentioned below to be redirected to the homepage. Students can check their respective results from the following website by filling in the credentials such as application number, date of birth, admit card number and roll number to obtain results. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the class 10th examination from March 8 to March 30, 2019.

As per the BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh, more than three lakh students have appeared in class 10th examination. About two days back Haryana Board of Secondary Education released its class 12th examination result among which 1.9 lakh students passed with flying colours. The pass percentage for class 12th HBSE was 74.4 %. Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera from science stream bagged 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board class 12th result. Whereas Shiv Kumar from arts stream of Palwal district scored 494 marks out of 500 and shared the top spot with the Shivani Vats of Faridabad district. Palak of Hisar become the topper in Commerce stream by scoring 494 marks out of 500.

This year about 1,00,145 students of the Open School have appeared for class 10th examination meanwhile 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads. Last year, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the class 10th results on May 20.

