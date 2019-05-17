HBSE class 10 result declared: The Haryana Board 10th Results 2019 or HBSE Class 12 Results 2019 has been declared @ bseh.org.in. Students can check their result via the websites mentioned below or the SMS service provider. Check inside.

HBSE class 10 result declared: Click on the link – bseh.org.in to be redirected to the result page. The result for Haryana Board secondary education class 10th has been released at bseh.org.in. The students can check their respective results by logging in to the official website of the board @ bseh.org.in. The candidates can check their results via website and SMS service provided by the Haryana Senior Secondary board. The class 10th examination was conducted by the board from March 8 to March 30, 2019.

Click on the link to be redirected to homepage- haryana.indiaresults.com

The class 10th result will be declared by the board today at a press conference which will announce this years class 10th toppers at 2:30 pm. This year around 4 lakh candidates sat for class 10th examination among which 1,00,145 students are from Open School. About a few days back class 12th HBSE results were declared by the board, where 74.4% was the pass percentage among which this year toppers were boys.

This year’s topper from Science stream is Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera who scored 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board class 12th result. Followed by Shiv Kumar from arts stream of Palwal district scoring 494 marks out of 500 and Palak of Hisar became the topper in Commerce stream by scoring 494 marks out of 500.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: SMS

SMS – HB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Websites

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check

Students expecting their class 10th Haryana Board secondary education (HBSE) Result 2019 can check the scores by following these below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Click on the Haryana Board secondary education (HBSE) official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: You will be redirected to the homepage of the site, on homepage select ‘HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019’ link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter details such as your name or roll number, date of birth, admit card number, etc

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your HBSE class 10th result will be available on your screens

Step 7: Take a printout for future references

