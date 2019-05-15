HBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The class 12th result or higher secondary results have been announced by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani on its official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exams from March 7 to April 3, 2019 can check the result through these mentioned official websites.

Besides websites, candidates can also check the result through mobile app, that has been facilitated by the Haryana Board.

Here are the steps to check result through App

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store on their mobile phones

Sep 2: Search for an app known as Education Board Bhiwani, Haryana.

Step 3: After the download, it, enter your roll number. Check result.

One can follow below-mentioned steps to check score through the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result class 12th

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Candidates can check it through other official websites:

At least 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects are required to clear the examination. Those who had failed in two subjects will be given second chance. They can give the examination supplementary or compartment exam. The passing certificate will be available in the digital locker. It can be downloaded from the board’s website, if required.

In order to receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students are required to apply within 60 days of result declaration. They will have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form which is available on the official website.

