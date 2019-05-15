HBSE class 12th Results 2019: The results of the class 12th declared today at 3 pm by the Board of School Education, Haryana on May 15, 2019 @ bseh.org.in, Wednesday at 3 pm. At the press conference, the result was declared. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website.

HBSE class 12th Result 2019 @ bseh.org.in: The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared results of the Haryana Board 12th result 2019 on May 15, 2019 bseh.org.in Wednesday on the official website at 3 pm. The date and time were confirmed by the Haryana Board Chairman, Jagbir Singh. The result was announced in a press conference. Students who had appeared for the class 12th examination can check their HBSE 12th result 2019 or the Haryana Board class 12 Result on third party websites such as examresults.net, indiaresult.com.

After downloading the result, the candidates must carry their print out of the Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 for future use. Students should keep that in mind that an online copy of BSEH class 12th result 2019 which will be used as a provisional result. Students will be required to collect their original marksheets of Haryana Board 12th result 2019 from their respective institutions.

Haryana Board class 12th result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Select Home on the homepage

Step 3: Search for the ‘Result’ tab

Step 4: Click on ‘Senior Secondary Examinations Result 2019’

Step 5: Enter the details such as Name or Roll Number

Step 6: Click on the ‘Search Result’

Step 7: View the result. Download BSEH 12th Result 2019

Haryana Board class 12th result 2019: Students can also check it through SMS

SMS – HB12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is also popularly known as Board of School Education Haryana BSEH officially the Haryana Board of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 exams for the academic session 2018-19.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App