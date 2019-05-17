HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has scheduled to declare the results for Class 10 today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Reports say that the results will be announced at 3 pm in a press conference. The press conference will start at 2:30 pm in the afternoon as mentioned by the chairman in a recent interview.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @ bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has scheduled to declare the results for Class 10 today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Reports say that the results will be announced at 3 pm in a press conference. The press conference will start at 2:30 pm in the afternoon as mentioned by the chairman in a recent interview. Approximately 4 lakh students appeared for the 10 board examinations conducted by Haryana Board. The examinations were held in the month of March, which started in the first week of the month and ended in the last week.

As the results are going to be announced soon, we have listed the alternate or third-party websites to refer to in case the official websites gets stuck because of high traffic.

bseh.org.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Meanwhile, we have also listed the easy and simple ways to check results from the official websites. The students can simply follow these steps to check and download the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019. Take a look!

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the results link

Enter your HBSE 10th exam credentials.

Hit the submit option.

HBSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen and

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

One of the other crucial ways to check the results is via SMS. Here’s how you can download your result via SMS!

The students should keep a check on the official website and also try to avail the SMS service given by the board.

To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

The students who sat for the Class 10 examinations under Haryana Board and are expecting results should keep a check on the official websites. Also, the students should keep their admit cards handy to avoid any chaos at the time of result declaration. The admit cards have all the details required to log into and check the results.

