HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @ bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has finally released the results for Class 10 examinations. As scheduled, the scorecards got released on Friday, May 17, 2019. A total of 4 lakh students sat for the examination which was conducted from March 8 to March 30, 2019. The results are now available at the official website which is bseh.org.in. Other third-party websites will also carry the results including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. In case, the official website turns down because of high traffic, the students can check their scorecards from these third-party websites. The students should note that they will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Meanwhile, check out the easy and simple steps to check your scorecards on the official website!

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Provide the reuqired details including roll number.

Step 4: Hit the submit option.

Step 5: HBSE 10th Result 2019 will flash on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The students who were waiting for their Class 10 results should immediately log in and check their scorecards. Last year, the results by Haryana Board were declared on May 23, 2018. The total pass percentage observed was 51.5. Even the last year, girls outshined boys and touched the pass percentage of 55.34 percent while the guys reached 47.61 percent.

This year, Haryana Board declared the Class 12 results on May 15 and a good pass percentage was observed. A total of 74.4 per cent of students were declared pass.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Pass percentage:

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results today at the press conference at 3 pm. The pass percentage of the students touched 57.39%. The pass percentage gender-wise is yet to be out.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Toppers list:

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results today. A total of 4 students have topped the board from different districts of Haryana.

Himanshu from Jhajjhar

Isha and Shalini from Kaithal

Sanju from Panipat

