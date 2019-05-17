HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is going to declare the results for Class 10 today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Reports suggest that the result will be out till 3 pm and students are eagerly waiting for their scorecards. According to the data acquired, around 4 lakh students have appeared in the examination which was held from March 8 to March 30, 2019.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @ bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is going to declare the results for Class 10 today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Reports suggest that the result will be out till 3 pm and students are eagerly waiting for their scorecards. According to the data acquired, around 4 lakh students have appeared in the examination which was held from March 8 to March 30, 2019. The results will be available on the official website and some other third party websites from where the students can easily download their result.

Here are the websites to refer for the Class 10 results of Haryana Board!

bseh.org.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Steps to check and download HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019:

Students need to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the results link

Enter your HBSE 10th exam credentials.

Hit the submit option.

HBSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen and

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

If you are not able to access the official website properly, the students can also check results via SMS.

HBSE 12th Result 2019: How to check via SMS

The students should keep a check on the official website and also try to avail the SMS service given by the board.

To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

The Class 10 examinations were held in the month of March this year. It started from March 8 and ended on March 30, 2019. Over 4 Lakh students registered for the examinations and gave the Class 10 papers.

The students who are waiting for the results are advised to keep the admit card handy as it contains all the required details to log in while checking the results. The HBSE Class 10 SSE results 2019 will also be available on alternate websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in.

