HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @ bseh.org.in: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has already declared the Class 12 board results on May 15 and now, it is gearing up to release the results for Class 10 board. As scheduled, the students will be able to check their scorecards today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. One of the reports stated that over 3 lakh students sat for the examination and are waiting for their results. The separate scorecards of these students will be available on the official website as soon as the result is declared. It is expected that the results will be released by the board in the second half, at approximately 3 pm. A press conference is arranged at 2:30 pm, as stated by the BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. In the press conference, the result of the matriculation examination will be released.

The Class 10 examination by Haryana Board was conducted from March 8 to 30, 2019 at 1728 exam centers across the state.

As the Class 12 results are already out, it is clear that the students came out with flying colors. According to the data acquired, a total of 1.91 lakh students passed the Class 12 examinations successfully and the total pass percentage touched 74.4%. Topping the board, Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera from science stream scored 497 marks out of 500.

As per the available data, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) declared the result of class 10 and class 12 on May 20 last year. A total of 3.83 lakh students sat for the secondary level examinations which were held from March 7 to April 2.

Meanwhile, check the steps to check!

Steps to check HBSE 10th Result 2019:

• Students need to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

• On the homepage, click on the results link

• Enter your HBSE 10th exam credentials.

• Hit the submit option.

• HBSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen and

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

