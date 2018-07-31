HBSE Result 2018: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has released the results of HBSE Intermediate and Class 10 compartment examination, which were held in March this year. Students can check the HBSE compartment result 2018 by logging into the official website of the Board.

As per reports, the BSEH Compartment results will also be published on other third party websites such as indiaresults.com and results.nic.in. The examinations were conducted during the month of March. The Board had released the HBSE Class 12 exam results on May 18 and results for Class 10 examination for the academic year 2017-18 was declared on May 21, 2018 on the official website of the Haryana Board.

Students can check the steps to download HBSE Compartment results 2018 here:

Log on to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in Search for the link “Sr./Sr.Sec. Exam Results July 2018” on the homepage and click on it Students will be directed to a third party website indiaresults.com On next window, click on either Class 10 (Secondary) or Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Compartment results Now, enter the details such as your examination roll number After clicking on the submit button, your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website and download HBSE Compartment result 2018, click on this link: http://www.bseh.org.in/.

