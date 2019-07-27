HCL notification recruitment 2019: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) recently announced 26 posts for Assistant Foreman & Mining Mate for Malanjkhand Copper Project. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must apply with in one month from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Candidates must know, that to apply for the post candidates can get the Assistant Foreman & Mining Mate forms only on the official website of HCL and no other source. The salary structure for Assistant Foreman (Mining) (T-10) and Mining Mate Grade-I (T-8) is Rs. 18,480- 3%- Rs.45,400 , Rs.18,280- 3%- Rs.38,670 respectively. Candidates can apply on the post by visiting the official website of HCL or click on the link @hindustancopper.com to visit directly

Hindustan Copper Limited Vacancy Details total – 26 Posts

Assistant Foreman (Mining) {T-10) – 11 Posts

Mining Mate Grade-I (T-8) – 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Foreman and Mining Mate Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Foreman (Mining) {T-10) – Candidates must hold a Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years of experience in large underground metalliferous mines or Matric and 6 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines out of which at least one year in a supervisory capacity.

Mining Mate Grade-I (T-8) – Candidates must hold a Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines or Matric and 5 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. is in a wide spectrum of activities ranging from Mining, Beneficiation, Smelting and Refining and it is a government-owned corporation which is controlled by Ministry of Mines (India), Government of India.

