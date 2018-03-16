The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a circular stating that it has decided to discontinue a total of seven subjects from the courses of class 10, 11 and 12. The top education board has not explained the reason behind the scrapping of the subjects namely English Communicative (EC) course for Class 9 and 10 along with three other subjects namely Information and Communication Technology, ePublishing and eOffice and English Elective subject along with Multimedia and Web Technology and Dance Mohiniyattam for class 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to remove a few subjects from the regular course of classes 9th, 10th and 12th respectively. The top education board will discontinue a few subjects for all the three classes from the next fresh session. The current batch of students can, however, appear for exams of the subjects being discontinued of they have studied it in the academic session. The courses will be discontinued from CBSE schools across the country.

CBSE has decided to discontinue the English Communicative (EC) course for Class 9 and 10 along with three other subjects namely Information and Communication Technology, ePublishing and eOffice. Meanwhile, For class 12th students the English Elective subject has been removed from the course along with Multimedia and Web Technology and Dance Mohiniyattam. The decision to scrap off the subjects has come as a surprising move from the CBSE and the board has not provided any reason behind the decision.

Here is the list of subjects being discontinued by the CBSE:

Class 9 and 10:

English Communicative (Paper Code 101)

Information and Communication Technology (Paper code 166)

ePublishing (Paper code 354)

eOffice (paper code 454)

Class 12

English Elective (Paper Code 101)

Multimedia and Web Technology (Paper code 067)

Dance Mohiniyattam (Paper code 062)

The scrapping of subjects will leave the students and schools with English Language & Literature (ELL) as the only mandatory subject. However, the class 10 students as per the CBSE announcements can take up the English Communicative subject if they have studied it in the ongoing academic session. The CBSE schools across the country will find it difficult to cope up with the change as the fresh academic session is about to begin in a few days. Majority of the schools will begin academic session for class 9 soon and will have to apply the said changes in the curriculum.

