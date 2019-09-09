HIL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL) invited applications for the recruitment of Marketing Officer Post. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within on or before 28 September 2019.
HIL (India) Limited formerly known as Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL), a Government of India Enterprise, under the Deptt. of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.
HIL has widened its product profile of technical products from 5 to 15 as on date. HIL is also looking at the development of alternatives to DDT. The company has already tied up with the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, to develop a bio-degradable alternative to DDT which can be used as an indoor residual spray. HIL is also at the advanced stage of development of technology for insecticidal treated nets which is currently being promoted by WHO as alternate vector control tool.
HIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available
A total of 5 vacancies are available for the designation of Marketing officer
HIL Recruitment 2019: Job location
Out of 5 vacancies, 3 are for West Bengal and 2 are for Odisha
HIL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
The application process starts on- Ongoing
The application process ends on – 28 September 2019
HIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Marketing Officer – 5 Posts (3 posts for West Bengal and 2 Posts for Odhisha)
HIL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Education:
B.Sc. (agriculture) or Science Graduate with two years of working experience in the field of Agrochemicals/ Seeds/ Fertilizers in reputed Company.
Age Limit:
32 Posts
HIL Recruitment 2019: Salary details
Rs 16400 to Rs 40500
HIL Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Hindustan Insecticide Limited(HIL), hil.gov.in.
