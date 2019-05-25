Despite undergoing rigorous training in Turkey, Indian sprinter Hima Das took out time to study for her exams. She was in fact, asked to sit for the exam after 2020 Olympics and focus entirely on her game but she didn't want to sacrifice her studies and hence flew back to India a day before her exam.

Indian Athlete Hima Das secured first division in Assam Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, whose result was declared on May 25, Saturday. Her father Ranjit Das said the family was very happy about their daughter’s achievement. Despite the training Hima not just passed the exam but score first division as well, added her Ranjit.

Prior to her exams, Hima was training inTurkey where she would simultaneously prepare for her exams. Her teacher from Dhing College had couriered her all the books. Hima had reached back to India a day before her exam. She was told to sit for the exam after the Olympics 2020 but Hima chose the other way around. Her coach Nabajit Malakar said Hima was adamant on giving the exam as she thought more delay would not help her in the long run.

While in Assam, Hima was poured in with wishes by her fans. Media would frequently visit the family’s house in Khandulimari village in Dhing. Her father Ranjit said she would go to Dhing to give her exams and then head back to Guwahati to study during the gaps between two subjects.

After her exam, Hima hit the tracks after a six-week break for the Federation Cup in Patiala where she won the gold in the 400 m race by clocking 52.88 seconds, however, this was below her national record of 50.70 seconds.

Hima, who is currently training in Turkey is aiming to compete for the next at the World Championships in Doha, tentatively scheduled for September-October.

A total of 75.14 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully. Out of 17,797 students who appeared for the Commerce examination, over 87 per cent passed it. For the Science stream, the pass percentage is 86.59 per cent for a total of 36,469 students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App