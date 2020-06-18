Himachal Pradesh 12th Board result has been announced with the passing percentage pegged at 76.06 percent. The board has declared the result on its official website, students who have appeared for the exam can check their result at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the HPBOSE 12th result 2020. The passing percentage this year has been increased by 14 percent, thus making 76.06 percent as the pass percentage compared to 62.01 percent pegged last year.

Around 86,633 students appeared for the state board exams this year with a total of 65,654 students managing to pass the examinations. Last year, girls had performed better than boys in arts and commerce while boys excelled in science. However, the list of toppers and other details of merit for this year is yet to be revealed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the HP board had to cancel examinations for all optional papers debarring Geography, which was also delayed due to the lockdown. Considering the current situation, the board had released a notice stating the allocation of marks in the fifth or optional paper.

The marks will be awarded on the basis of the four subjects for whom exams were held, the highest marks secured by the student in any of the four exams would be considered. While the internal marks pertaining to the fifth subject would remain unchanged.

The Himachal Pradesh Board had confirmed yesterday that the results would be announced on June 18 at 11.30 am. The Board has already announced the results.

HPBOSE 12th Result – Declared – HP Board 12th Class Result 2020 – Check it Now | https://t.co/Y2xzXUmqWp https://t.co/ur3Qt5gTXX — Himachal Pariksha (@HimachalExams) June 18, 2020

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App