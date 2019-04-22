Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019, HPBOSE class 12 results declared, Check HP Board result 2019 with a mobile phone: The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 results are now available on the official websites of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). Candidates can also download the HP Board 12th results with their respective mobile phones with the help of SMS format given below.

Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th results are finally out on the official websites – hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. All the candidates who have written in the HP Board exam 2019 can check their results online. According to reports, as many as 1 lakh students had appeared in the Board examination this year out of which 28, 375 have been declared successful. Candidates can also download the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019 with their mobile phones by logging into the official website – hpbose.org or by sending an SMS, the format of which has been given below.

How to check the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2019 with your mobile phone?

Visit the HP Board official website as mentioned above

Candidates need click on the link that reads, “HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and date of birth

Submit the details and wait for the page to download

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 will appear on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out for reference if necessary

Moreover, candidates can send an SMS in the format “HP12 <space> roll number” from their registered mobile phone to 56263 to get their result.

Here’s the link to go to the official website of HPBOSE: http://hpbose.org/

The HP Board 12th Exam 2019 was conducted from March 6 to March 29 at various examination centres across the state.

