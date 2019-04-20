Himachal Pradesh board 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will likely to release the Class 12 exam results 2019 on April 20, 2019, on the official website hpbose.org, as per reports. The result will be declared around noon. HPBOSE 12th examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh board 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will likely to release the Class 12 exam results 2019 on April 20, 2019, on the official website hpbose.org, as per reports. The result will be declared around noon. HPBOSE 12th examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. Over 1 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12th exam can check their results at the official websites. There are various websites to check HPBOSE class 12th result 2019 such as hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, some reports are claiming that the HPBOSE secretary, Harish Gajju Board will declare the result date on April 20 and not the result.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of HP BOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the available result link

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number

Step 4: Click on the ‘Search Result’ option

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take out a print out for future use

Around 1 lakh students appeared for class 12th 2019 HP Board. The result date is still a suspense till April 22. The HP Board is expected to make an announcement on the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th results soon.

About HPBOSE:

The Hiamcha Pradesh Board came into existence in 1969, as per Himachal Pradesh act number 14 of 1968. its Headquarter is located at Shimla and later it was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. Board started to staff 34 officials was subsequently increased to 643.

Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh, apart from conducting examinations which is based on the courses listed.

Presently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the board. Board has set up 1,846 exam centres throughout the state.

