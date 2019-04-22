Himachal Pradesh Board results 2019 LIVE updates: The class 12th results will be declared today Monday, April 22, on its official website hpbose.org by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE. Around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12th examination. They can check their results at 11 am through the official websites.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Check result via SMS

Candidates can check their results through SMS. Type HP12 <space> roll number and send it to the number 56263.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link available

Step 3: Enter the details such as name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 4: Click on ‘search result’ tab.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

About HPBOSE

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) came into existence in 1969 with its headquarters situated in Dharamshala. previously the headquarters was located in Shimla. The Board has provided a facility of the syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. Currently, more than 8,000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.

Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 examination in the year 2018. A total of 46,531 students had passed the examination in first division. While 18,337 qualified the same in the second division, followed by 3,563 candidates who passed the examination in the third division. In the previous year, the pass percentage of girls and boys was 72.89 per cent.

Check here all the LIVE UPDATES

Websites to check results

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website, hpbose.org. There are also other websites through which the results can be ascertained such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

C heck results via SMS

Total number of students

Around 1 lakh candidates appeared for HPBOSE 12thExamination 2019. The examination started on March 6 and it was ended on March 29. Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the Himachal Pradesh Board class 12 examination.

Practical exams The senior secondary exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2 for all streams of class 12. The physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

