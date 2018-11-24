Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur announced that post graduate teachers (PGT) in various state government-run schools would be known as lecturers from now on. The Chief Minister also said that a new post of vice principal would be created for all government-run schools in the state.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur declared that post graduate teachers (PGT) in various government schools would be henceforth known as lecturers. The CM also said that a new post of vice principal would be created for all state government-run schools in the state. While speaking at the state level education conference on ‘Universal, Free and Quality Education for All’ held at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture in Himachal’s Palampur, Thakur further said that the promotion quota for school lecturers would be alleviated from 50 to 60 per cent.

While announcing that the terminology of PGT would be changed to lecturer in the education department, the CM also announced that teachers with abysmal performance record would be given a one-time relaxation and the annual increment which they’re entitled to, will not be delayed. Thakur said that his government is concentrating a lot on the state-run educational institutions and the state is set to recruit a large number of trained tutors so that no institution faces inadequacy in the number of staff.

The state-level education conference was coordinated by the Himachal Pradesh School Lecturer’s Association (HPSLA). Thakur also emphasised on the importance of value based education for the development of a strong and thriving society. Speaking about the drug menace rampant in the state, he put the onus on the teachers to keep the substance abuse and recreational activities amongst the students in check.

Thakur also spoke about the several schemes undertaken by his government for making Himachal Pradesh an important destination in the country’s educational map. Shedding more light on the schemes, he said that ‘Medha Protshan Yojna’ launched by his government aims to provide monetary aids to exemplary aspirants who wish to prepare for various competitive examinations. He also mentioned about ‘Atal Adarsh Vidya Kendras’ which will be set up in numbers at the state to provide the students with quality education.

