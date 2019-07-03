Himachal Pradesh HPTET 2019: Answer keys have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 on the official website hpbose.org. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys on the official website.

Qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate which would remain valid for the appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

HPTET 2019 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘download answer key’

Step 3: Answer keys of pdf will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download the answer keys. Take a print out for future use.

However, the final answer keys will be released soon and teh results will be declared by August’s first week

Exam pattern: 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each.

No marks deduction in case of wrong answers. Exam duration will be 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

Candidate can also challenge the answer key as they released by HPBOSE. They can do so by filling the challenges in an online mode.

First provisional answer key is released, and the final key. Marks are calculated on the basis of final answer key.

Check and challenge answer key according to schedule below:

JBT TET exam date Jun 16, 2019

Shastri TET exam date Jun 16, 2019

TGT Non-Medical exam date Jun 17, 2019

Language Teacher exam date Jun 17, 2019

TGT Arts exam date Jun 20, 2019

TGT Medical exam date Jun 20, 2019

Punjabi TET exam date Jun 23, 2019

Urdu TET exam date Jun 23, 2019

Availability of unofficial answer keys Just after exam

Issuance of official HP TET 2019 answer key Jul 02, 2019

Last date to submit challenges on official HP TET 2019 answer key Jul 07, 2019

Declaration of result (expected) Jul 2019

