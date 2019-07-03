Himachal Pradesh HPTET 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 on the official website hpbose.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website. Exam was conducted to fill for seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects.

Qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate which would remain valid for the appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

HPTET 2019 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘download answer key’

Step 3: Answer keys of pdf will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download the answer keys. Take a print out for future use.

However, the final answer keys will be released soon and teh results will be declared by August’s first week

Exam pattern: 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each.

No marks deduction in case of wrong answers. Exam duration will be 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

Candidate can also challenge the answer key as they released by HPBOSE. They can do so by filling the challenges in an online mode.

First provisional answer key is released, and the final key. Marks are calculated on the basis of final answer key.

Check and challenge answer key according to schedule below:

JBT TET exam date                                                                                                     Jun 16, 2019

Shastri TET exam date                                                                                               Jun 16, 2019

TGT Non-Medical exam date                                                                                     Jun 17, 2019

Language Teacher exam date                                                                                     Jun 17, 2019

TGT Arts exam date                                                                                                      Jun 20, 2019

TGT Medical exam date                                                                                               Jun 20, 2019

Punjabi TET exam date                                                                                                Jun 23, 2019

Urdu TET exam date                                                                                                     Jun 23, 2019

Availability of unofficial answer keys                                                                   Just after exam

Issuance of official HP TET 2019 answer key                                                            Jul 02, 2019

Last date to submit challenges on official HP TET 2019 answer key                    Jul 07, 2019

Declaration of result (expected)                                                                                     Jul 2019

