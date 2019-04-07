Himachal Pradesh HPTSB admissions 2019: Applications are invited for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2019), under the Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board. This exam will help the candidates to get admission in polytechnic courses in government and private institutes. Candidates can apply through the official website-hptechboard.com on or before May 6, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh HPTSB admissions 2019: Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board has invited applications for HP PAT 2019. The Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2019) will be conducted on May 25, 2019, from 9 am and Lateral Entry Entrance Test (LEET 2019) will be conducted on the same day from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. The interested candidates can apply through the official website-hptechboard.com on or before May 6, 2019. The result will be declared on 1 June. This process will help the candidates to get admission in polytechnic courses in government and private institutes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have cleared class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry as their major subject with either mathematics or Biology. Those with vocational subjects or ITI certification can also apply.

note: Candidates applying direct admissions should have passed class 10 with at least 35 per cent marks.

How to apply:

• The candidates need to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board www.hptechboard.com

• On the homepage, the candidates should click on the second icon online application process 2019.

• Click on the link click for polytechnic admissions (PAT or LEET 2019).

• You will be redirected to a new page

• Click on the exam you wish to apply for

• Click on new registration

• Candidates need to fill the black application form with proper information

• Finally, candidates need to make their payment.

Application Fees:

Candidates can pay the application fee either by online mode or by offline mode.

• General- Rs. 650/-

• SC/ST/OBC- Rs. 400/.

About Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board:

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board Conducts examinations of Affiliated Polytechnics which are approved by All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) and registered ITIs which are approved by National Council for Vocational Training(NCVT) & State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

