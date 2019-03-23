Himachal Pradesh Police recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for 1063 constable posts, under Himachal Pradesh Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the link- hppolive.gov.in that will be active from March 30, 2019, till April 30, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh Police recruitment 2019: Himachal Pradesh Police has released applications for the recruitment of 1063 Constable posts both male, female and Constable (Driver) can apply for the vacant posts in various districts of Himachal Pradesh such as Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the link-recruitment.hppolive.gov.in that will be active from March 30, 2019, till April 30, 2019.

A total of 1063 vacancies have notified of which 720 are for Male Constables, 213 for Women Constables and rest 130 for Driver Constable posts. The selection will be done on the basis of written test, personality test, and medical examination.

Candidates keen to apply for the HP Police vacancy should have passed 12th Board and those who are appearing in 10+2 exams can also apply for Constable posts.

Important Dates:

– March 30, 2019: Starting date of online application

– April 30, 2019: Last date of the online submission

Vacancy District wise:

Bilapur

40- Male

07-Driver

12-Female

Chamba

54-Male

10-Driver

16-Female

Hamirpur

48-Male

09-Driver

14-Female

Kngra

158-Male

29-Driver

47-Female

Kinnaur

09-Male

01-Driver

03-Female

Kullu

46-Male

08-Driver

14-Female

Lahaul & Spiti

03-Male

01-Driver

01-Female

Mandi

105-Male

19-Driver

31-Female

Shimla

85-Male

15-Driver

25-Female

Sirmaur

56-Male

10-Driver

16-Female

Solan

61-Male

11-Driver

18-Female

Una

55-Male

10-Driver

16-Female

Pay scale:

Rs.10300- Rs.34800 + Rs. 3200 GP

Physical Standard and age limit:

MALE:

General(UR)-Category

18 to 23 Yrs- Age

5’6″-Height

31″X32″-Chest

SC/ST-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30-Chest

OBC-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’6″-Height

31″X32″-Chest

OBC/Gen (Home Guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’6″-Height

31″X32″-Chest

Gorkhas-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30-Chest

ST/SC (Home Guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30-Chest

Sportsman (OBC/Gen)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’6″-Height

31″X32″-Chest

Sportsman (SC/ST)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30″-Chest

Sportsman (Gorkhas)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30-Chest

Gorkhas (Home Guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’4″-Height

29″X30-Chest

FEMALE:

General(UR)-Category

18 to 23 Yrs-Age

5’2-Height

SC/ST/Gorkhas-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’0″-Height

OBC-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’2″-Height

Gen/OBC(home guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’2-Height

SC/ST (Home Guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’0″-Height

Sportsman (OBC/Gen)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’2″-Height

Sportsman (SC/ST)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’0″-Height

Sportsman (Gorkhas)-Category

18 to 25 Yrs-Age

5’0″-Height

Gorkhas (Home Guards)-Category

20 to 28 Yrs-Age

5’0″-Height

Examination details:

Written Examination: Written exam will be of 80 marks of objective type of 60 minutes duration. It will include questions from the English and Hindi Language, General Awareness, Maths, and Science as well as Reasoning Aptitude.

Personality Test: It shall be consisting of 15 marks.Before admitting a qualified candidate to the Personality test all necessary and relevant documents have to be uploaded. All copies should be original.

Application Fee:

– General Category: Rs.140/-

– SC/ST/OBC/IRDP : Rs. 35/-

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More