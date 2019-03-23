Himachal Pradesh Police recruitment 2019: Himachal Pradesh Police has released applications for the recruitment of 1063 Constable posts both male, female and Constable (Driver) can apply for the vacant posts in various districts of Himachal Pradesh such as Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the link-recruitment.hppolive.gov.in that will be active from March 30, 2019, till April 30, 2019.
A total of 1063 vacancies have notified of which 720 are for Male Constables, 213 for Women Constables and rest 130 for Driver Constable posts. The selection will be done on the basis of written test, personality test, and medical examination.
Candidates keen to apply for the HP Police vacancy should have passed 12th Board and those who are appearing in 10+2 exams can also apply for Constable posts.
Important Dates:
– March 30, 2019: Starting date of online application
– April 30, 2019: Last date of the online submission
Vacancy District wise:
Bilapur
40- Male
07-Driver
12-Female
Chamba
54-Male
10-Driver
16-Female
Hamirpur
48-Male
09-Driver
14-Female
Kngra
158-Male
29-Driver
47-Female
Kinnaur
09-Male
01-Driver
03-Female
Kullu
46-Male
08-Driver
14-Female
Lahaul & Spiti
03-Male
01-Driver
01-Female
Mandi
105-Male
19-Driver
31-Female
Shimla
85-Male
15-Driver
25-Female
Sirmaur
56-Male
10-Driver
16-Female
Solan
61-Male
11-Driver
18-Female
Una
55-Male
10-Driver
16-Female
Pay scale:
Rs.10300- Rs.34800 + Rs. 3200 GP
Physical Standard and age limit:
MALE:
General(UR)-Category
18 to 23 Yrs- Age
5’6″-Height
31″X32″-Chest
SC/ST-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30-Chest
OBC-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’6″-Height
31″X32″-Chest
OBC/Gen (Home Guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’6″-Height
31″X32″-Chest
Gorkhas-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30-Chest
ST/SC (Home Guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30-Chest
Sportsman (OBC/Gen)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’6″-Height
31″X32″-Chest
Sportsman (SC/ST)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30″-Chest
Sportsman (Gorkhas)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30-Chest
Gorkhas (Home Guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’4″-Height
29″X30-Chest
FEMALE:
General(UR)-Category
18 to 23 Yrs-Age
5’2-Height
SC/ST/Gorkhas-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’0″-Height
OBC-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’2″-Height
Gen/OBC(home guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’2-Height
SC/ST (Home Guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’0″-Height
Sportsman (OBC/Gen)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’2″-Height
Sportsman (SC/ST)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’0″-Height
Sportsman (Gorkhas)-Category
18 to 25 Yrs-Age
5’0″-Height
Gorkhas (Home Guards)-Category
20 to 28 Yrs-Age
5’0″-Height
Examination details:
Written Examination: Written exam will be of 80 marks of objective type of 60 minutes duration. It will include questions from the English and Hindi Language, General Awareness, Maths, and Science as well as Reasoning Aptitude.
Personality Test: It shall be consisting of 15 marks.Before admitting a qualified candidate to the Personality test all necessary and relevant documents have to be uploaded. All copies should be original.
Application Fee:
– General Category: Rs.140/-
– SC/ST/OBC/IRDP : Rs. 35/-
