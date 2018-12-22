HPPSC SET Exam 2018: HPPSC started the online application process for HP SET 2018 examination. The deadline to apply for this exam is January 10, 2019. The examination process will consist of 22 subjects and held in 10 different centres across Himachal Pradesh. The candidates will have to appear for two papers to complete the examination process.

HPPSC SET Exam 2018: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has officially started the application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET). The examination process will be conducted for a total of 22 subjects. The online application process will end on January 10, 2019, midnight. The candidates who will be qualifying the examination would be given the jobs as Assistant professor at Universities and other institutions in Himachal Pradesh.

The HP SET 2018 examination will be conducted in 10 different centres across the state. The list of centres includes Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Nahan, Chamba, Una and Kullu.

Eligibility criteria include:

Candidate must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent marks from a recognized university in Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Applications

For reserved category, candidates should have a minimum score of 50 per cent in Master’s Degree.

Candidates can only appear for examination in that subject in which they have done their post-graduation

Examination pattern of HP SET 2018:

HP SET examination will have two papers: Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and will have 50 questions to be solved in one hour. It will include the questions from research aptitude and teaching. Timings for paper 1 would be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Paper 2 will be of 200 marks and will have 100 subject-specific questions to be solved in 2 hours. The timing for paper 2 would be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Eligible candidates for HP SET can fill the application directly from the official website: http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/

