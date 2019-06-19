Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the teachers' eligibility test admit card 2019 for the various subjects including arts, no-medical, medical, Shastri, language teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the teachers’ eligibility test admit card 2019. The aspiring candidates can check the official website @hpbose.org. The HP TET 2019 is including the disciplines of arts, no-medical, medical, Shastri, language teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu. The below steps for downloading the admit card 2019 for the teachers’ eligibility test. The candidates need to visit the official website for downloading the admit card 2019.

How to download HP TET admit card 2019:

1. Visit the official website @hpbose.org

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter application number

4. Download the admit card

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates can log in to the official website for the latest updates regarding the test. The applicants who have applied for the Teacher Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website.

The exam date has been notified by the concerned authority. As per the officials, the exam date for the Himachal Pradesh teachers’ entrance test 2019 for arts and medical on June 23, 2019. The exam date for the Punjabi, Urdu candidates will be held on June 30, 2019. The candidates need to log in the official website and can download the admit card 2019 for the exams.

The shortlisted candidates will be selected for an interview and after which they will be selected for the teachers’ faculty in the state. The teachers’ list will be issued on the official website after the conducting of tests. The final list of teachers will be published online and the selected candidates can join their respective subjects according to the results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App