Hindustan Copper Limited recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for 112 Trade Apprentice posts under Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL). Eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending their applications to the given address,on or before March 30, 2019. Candidates are requested to follow the official website-hindustancopper.com.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released applications for the post of Trade Apprentice, around 112 vacancies to be filled by eligible applicants. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before March 30, 2019. Candidates are requested to follow the official website-hindustancopper.com, for updates.

Important Date:

• March 30, 2019: Last Date of Application

Vacancy Details:

Trade Apprentice – 112 Posts

1. Blaster(Mines)

2. Computer and Peripheral Hardware Repair and Maintenance Mechanic.

3. Turner

4. Fitter

5. Electrician

6. Electronic Mechanic

7. Draughtsman (Civil)

8. Draughtsman (Mechanical)

9. Welder

10. Mechanic Diesel

11. Pump Operator cum Mechanic

Educational Qualification:

• Computer and Peripheral Hardware Repair and Maintenance Mechanic, Turner, Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, Draughtsman, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, Pump Operator cum Mechanic – Candidate should be Matric/Secondary / 10th Class Pass under 10+2 System or equivalent qualification with ITI from a recognized institute (affiliated to NCVT) in concerned trade.

• Blaster (Mines) – Candidate should be Matric Pass from a recognized Board.

Selection procedure:

Candidates would be selected on the basis of the overall merit list shall be made in which candidates will be

shortlisted on the aggregate marks obtained. The candidates who are shortlisted on the basis merit will have to meet the standards of

physical fitness as prescribed for engagement as trade apprentices. No concession will be given to candidates who have higher qualifications.

Procedure to apply:

Candidates need to submit the filled application form along with self-attested copies of academic and technical qualification certificates (where ever applicable i.e. if technical qualification is applicable), Caste Certificate, affidavit (original), if applicable, etc and 1 extra passport size photograph (apart from the one fixed in the prescribed form) should be sent by speed post to the address given below:

Office of Chief Manager (HR), CHRD, Khetri Copper Complex, Khetri Nagar.

note: Candidates should register themselves through website www.apprenticeship.gov.in and submit the registration ID proof with the application form of HCL, KCC and mention the same at serial number 06 of the Application Form without fail.

About Hindustan Copper Limited:

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), is a public sector enterprise of the Government of India. It has the distinction of being India’s only vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal.

