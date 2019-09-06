Hiring in ISRO: Indian space research organisation (ISRO) has invited the applications for the Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) on the official website, isro.gov.in till September 13. Interested candidates can apply to the official website to check the application. A total of 86 vacancies are on offer across several designations. Interested will ve to appear for a written test followed by skill test.
ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies
Total – 86
Fitter – 20
Electronic mechanic – 15
Plumber – 2
Welder – 1
Machinist – 1
Draughtsman mechanical – 10
Draughtsman electrical 2
Technical Assistant Mechanical – 20
Technical assistant Electronics – 12
Technical assistant Civil – 3
ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 12 th or equivalent level of education along with the ITI certification.
Age limit: To be eligible for the job, candidates must be at least 18 years old. Upper age limit asheben bracketed at 40 years, however for reserved category candidates, age relaxation is available up to 40 years.
ISRO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab ‘careers’ at the bottom of the page.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll down to find Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) link
Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’
Step 5: Fill the form, upload images
Step 6: Submit and make payment
ISRO recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 250
ISRO recruitment 2019: Salary
Selected candidates will be hired for the post of technician and draughtsman at a monthly pay of Rs 21,700 plus DA. While technical assistants will be hired at pay scale of Rs 44,900 plus DA.