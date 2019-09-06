Hiring in ISRO: Applications for the post of Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) have been released by the Indian space research organisation (ISRO) on the official website, isro.gov.in till September 13. Candidates who are interested can apply to the official website.

Hiring in ISRO: Indian space research organisation (ISRO) has invited the applications for the Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) on the official website, isro.gov.in till September 13. Interested candidates can apply to the official website to check the application. A total of 86 vacancies are on offer across several designations. Interested will ve to appear for a written test followed by skill test.

ISRO recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total – 86

Fitter – 20

Electronic mechanic – 15

Plumber – 2

Welder – 1

Machinist – 1

Draughtsman mechanical – 10

Draughtsman electrical 2

Technical Assistant Mechanical – 20

Technical assistant Electronics – 12

Technical assistant Civil – 3

ISRO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 12 th or equivalent level of education along with the ITI certification.

Age limit: To be eligible for the job, candidates must be at least 18 years old. Upper age limit asheben bracketed at 40 years, however for reserved category candidates, age relaxation is available up to 40 years.

ISRO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘careers’ at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll down to find Human Space Flight Center (HSFC) link

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images

Step 6: Submit and make payment

ISRO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 250

ISRO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired for the post of technician and draughtsman at a monthly pay of Rs 21,700 plus DA. While technical assistants will be hired at pay scale of Rs 44,900 plus DA.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App