Rishita from Tagor Senior Secondary School, Narnaund in Hisar district has topped the BSEH 10th result 2020. She has secured 100% marks in the 10th board exams. Rishita scored complete 500 marks in the exams.

A student of the Tagor Senior Secondary School, Narnaund in Hisar district named Rishita is the topper of Haryana Board Class 10 Exams 2020. She gained 100% marks in the top five of her subjects: English, Maths, MHV, Science and Social Science. The marks scored in the top five subjects are counted when calculating the total score of any student. So, she has scored complete 500 marks out of 500. Rishita is the only topper to bag the first position this year in BSEH 10th results. There are 5 students who share the 2nd position with 499 marks while 9 students share the third position.

3 other students of the same school, Tagore Senior Seccondary School located in Narnaund in Hisar achieved the next (second) position in the Board Exams. Kalpana, Sneh and Uma score 99.8% marks. Other students who bagged the second position include Nikita Maruti Sawant of GNJN Goenka Girls High School, also in Hisar and Ankita from DN High School in Khanda Kheri, both of them scored 99.8% marks.

3,37,691 students sat for the Haryana Board Class 10 Exams 2020. Of the total students who attended the examinations, 64.59% managed to pass. The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, just announced the result details today on its official website. Students will be able to check their individual results at 10 p.m.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the students for passing BSEH class 10th 2020 exams. He also wrote in his tweet that he wishes for a bright future of the students. Also, he wrote that these students have made their parents and everyone proud.

