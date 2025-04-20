Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • History Today! Its Adolf Hitler’s Birthday, Recalling Incident When A British Soldier Spared His Life

History Today! Its Adolf Hitler’s Birthday, Recalling Incident When A British Soldier Spared His Life

While his legacy is cemented in the dark chapters of World War II and the Holocaust, a lesser-known incident from his youth continues to intrigue historians and raise chilling questions about fate.

History Today! Its Adolf Hitler’s Birthday, Recalling Incident When A British Soldier Spared His Life


Today marks the birth anniversary of one of the most infamous figures in modern history — Adolf Hitler, born on April 20, 1889, in Braunau am Inn, Austria. While his legacy is cemented in the dark chapters of World War II and the Holocaust, a lesser-known incident from his youth continues to intrigue historians and raise chilling questions about fate.

The Soldier Who Didn’t Shoot

During World War I, Hitler served in the German army as a young corporal and dispatch runner. In 1914, amid the chaos of battle near the French town of Marcoing, British soldier Henry Tandey, a decorated veteran of the Green Howards regiment, found a wounded German soldier in his rifle’s line of fire.

Tandey reportedly chose not to shoot the injured enemy, allowing him to limp away. That soldier, as history suggests, was none other than Adolf Hitler.

Years later, Hitler himself recalled the event. According to accounts, during British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s visit to Germany in 1938, Hitler pointed to a painting of Tandey and claimed, “That man came so close to killing me, I thought I should never see Germany again.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Haunting ‘What If’

Tandey would live to see Hitler plunge the world into a catastrophic war two decades later, wondering if a single decision on a battlefield could have rewritten the course of history.

While some historians remain skeptical about the exact details of the encounter, the story stands as one of the most debated ‘what if’ moments of the 20th century — a reminder that history sometimes pivots on seemingly ordinary choices.

Must Read: Bengal Burns in Riots, Will This End Mamata Banerjee’s 13-Year Reign?

Filed under

Adolf Hitler's Birthday General Knowledge

newsx

History Today! Its Adolf Hitler’s Birthday, Recalling Incident When A British Soldier Spared His Life
newsx

Shubman Gill Fined For Slow Over-Rate Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory
newsx

Traveller Calls Sikkim ‘Another Country’ Here’s Why, Watch
newsx

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Calls It Good On Possible Raj-Uddhav Reunion
newsx

BJP Accuses Congress Of Misusing Waqf Boards Ahead Of Public Awareness Drive
newsx

ISKCON Slams Bangladesh Over The Murder Of Hindu Leader, Says ‘Its Being Done Intentionally’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shubman Gill Fined For Slow Over-Rate Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory

Shubman Gill Fined For Slow Over-Rate Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory

Traveller Calls Sikkim ‘Another Country’ Here’s Why, Watch

Traveller Calls Sikkim ‘Another Country’ Here’s Why, Watch

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Calls It Good On Possible Raj-Uddhav Reunion

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Calls It Good On Possible Raj-Uddhav Reunion

BJP Accuses Congress Of Misusing Waqf Boards Ahead Of Public Awareness Drive

BJP Accuses Congress Of Misusing Waqf Boards Ahead Of Public Awareness Drive

ISKCON Slams Bangladesh Over The Murder Of Hindu Leader, Says ‘Its Being Done Intentionally’

ISKCON Slams Bangladesh Over The Murder Of Hindu Leader, Says ‘Its Being Done Intentionally’

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave