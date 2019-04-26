HLL Recruitment 2019: HLL Lifecare Ltd. is currently recruiting for the post of Project Boiler Operator. A total of 1 candidate(s) will be hired to fill the post. The applicants are suggested to visit the official website of HLL @ lifecarehll.com to check the notification regarding the job.

HLL Recruitment 2019: HLL Lifecare Ltd. is currently recruiting for the post of Project Boiler Operator. A total of 1 candidate(s) will be hired to fill the post. The applicants are suggested to visit the official website of HLL @ lifecarehll.com to check the notification regarding the job. The candidates are advised to apply for the post on or before May 9, 2019, which is the last date to submit your application forms.

Here are the details of the requirement to apply for HLL Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying must hold a first or second class Boiler Attendant Competent certificate. The freshers can also apply, however, the preference will be given to the experienced candidates.

Salary

Consolidated pay in the range of Rs.8500/- to Rs.17000/- per month + Other benefits like ESI, Leave, etc. as applicable from time to time.

The candidates will be hired for a time period of 2-years that could be extended for further on the basis of requirement. The type of employment is going to be the Fixed Term Contract (FTC).

The applicants can go through the prescribed application format available on the company website. They have to fill the form in the same format. Applications should be accompanied by Resume / CV along with self-attested copies of

All the academic certificates & Mark sheets (Secondary education to highest qualification)

Proof of date of birth

Proof of complete experience along with pay scales/salary break-up for each position held in the previous organization(s)

Caste Certificate, if applicable, issued by appropriate authority (e) Recent passport size photographs.

HLL Lifecare Limited is a Mini Ratna Company of Government of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. HLL, a Schedule-B Public Sector Enterprise is today a multi-product, multi-unit organization addressing various public health challenges.

