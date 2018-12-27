HNL Recruitment 2018-19: The written exam for Apprentice posts has started from today. Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL) is conducting this recruitment drive to engage eligible candidates as Apprentices in the organisation.

HNL Recruitment 2018-19: The Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL) has started the recruitment examination for the posts of Apprentices from today, December 27, 2018. According to reports, the organisation had released a notification inviting applications for the vacancies through its official website. Reports say that there are 47 vacant positions which will be filled up through this recruitment drive of the HNL.

Moreover, the authority is conducting this examination on December 27th, 28th and 29th and January 2nd and 3rd next year. The examination is being held at HNL’s Training Centre at Kalari, Kottayam, Kerala. The selection of the candidates for the trade apprentice posts will be purely on merit basis. Those who qualify in the written examination will be called for Document/Certificate verification.

Meanwhile, for more information regarding the recruitment process of the Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL), candidates need to visit the official website of the organisation and check for the latest updates. Candidates are advised to visit the website frequently so that they don’t miss any important information notified by the authority through its official website – hnlonline.com.

