HBCH Tata Memorial Centre Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi (Tata Memorial Centre) has started accepting the applications for the post of Foreman and Technician. Eligible candidates can attend the process of walk-in-interview on 28 March 2019.

Details regarding the important dates of the recruitment

Last date for the Walk-in-Interview: March 28, 2019

Candidate must visit the interview address before 10:00 AM

Details regarding the posts available in HBCH Tata Memorial Centre:

For the post of Technician (Civil/ Plumber) – 4 Posts

For the post of Technician (Carpenter) – 1 Post

For the post of Technician (Electrical) – 3 Posts

For the post of Technician (Mechanical) – 7 Posts

For the post of Technician (Electronics) – 1 Post

Details regarding the eligibility criteria:

Technician (Mechanical) – SSC Plus ITI (Mechanical) 02 years’ full-time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 03 years’ experience after ITI OR 02 years’ experience after ITI Plus NCTVT in Air-Conditioning and mechanical maintenance works in Industry/ Commercial establishment / Hospitals Technician (Electronics) – SSC Plus ITI (Electronics) 02 years’ full-time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 03 years experience after ITI OR 02 years’ experience after ITI Plus NCTVT in Electronics maintenance work in Industry/ Commercial establishment / Hospitals. Technician (Civil/ Plumber) – SSC Plus ITI (Plumbing) 02 years’ full-time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 03 years’ experience after ITI OR 02 years’ experience after ITI Plus NCTVT in Plumbing and civil maintenance works in Industry/ Commercial establishment / Hospitals Foreman (Electrical) – SSC plus ITI (Electrical) 02 years full-time course Govt. recognized institute with 10 years experience after ITI or 9 years after ITI plus NCTVT in electrical maintenance works in industry / commercial establishment/hospitals.

Candidate should have a minimum 3 years of experience as supervisor/foreman and should be able to handle manpower efficiently. Technician (Carpenter) – SSC Plus ITI (Carpenter) 02 years’ full-time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 03 years’ experience after ITI OR 02 years’ experience after ITI Plus NCTVT in Carpenter and civil maintenance works in Industry/ Commercial establishment / Hospitals.

Procedures regarding the recruitment of the post

According to the eligibility criteria, Candidates can appear for the Walk-in-interview with all the required document like Resume, passport size photograph, the copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, original certificates.

Address: Administrative Cell,

HomiBhabha Cancer Hospital,

Ghanti Mill Road, Lahartara,

Old Loco Colony, Shivpurwa, Varanasi,

Uttar Pradesh-221002

