HOS 12th Results 2020 date & time, HBSE Haryana Open School results 2020, bseh.org: Haryana Open School (HOS) has release class 10th results and is set to release HBSE HOS 12th Result 2020 soon on its official website bseh.org.in, hbse.org.in. Find all the details about Result, Exams, Rechecking, Revaluation and HBSE Grading system.

HOS 12th Results 2020 date & time, HBSE Haryana Open School results 2020, bseh.org: The Haryana Open School Board class 10th Result 2020 has been announced today, i.e, 17 June. The mark sheet is available on the official site of Haryana Board: https://bseh.org.in/ and http://haryana.indiaresults.com/. Students are requested to keep checking and reloading the website to access their HOS 10th/12th Results 2020 on time. The HOS 12th Results 2020 of all three streams of science, commerce and arts will be declared soon and HOS 10th results 2020 has been declared today.

This year, the exams of class 10 and class 12 were conducted in the month of March, between 1-30 March but due to the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus, the remaining exams were postponed till further notice. Soon afterwards, a date sheet for the remaining Haryana Open School exams was declared in the month of June; in which it was declared that the examinations will be held from 1-15 July. However due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, they were ultimately cancelled.

Class 12 students are usually aware that these results would help them get admitted into pre-university as well as undergraduate programmes. So, to avoid any inconvenience, it is essential for the students to download their mark sheet and take a print out if possible. Passing certificate and migration certificate is also necessary for university procedures. The results will be announced online and the announcement of results offline will be prevented to maintain social distancing.

HOS 12th results 2020: How to check HBSE Haryana Open School results Online:

To avoid any panic and last-minute hassles, it is imperative to know how to view, download and access your mark sheet.

Step 1: Open the official site of HBSE: https://bseh.org.in/

Step 2: Click of the green box ‘Exam Results’

Step 3: Select ‘Secondary March Examination 2020’ in the list box and enter your roll number

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your results will be displayed. Download the mark sheet for future reference.

HOS 12th results 2020: Re-evaluation or Re-checking of marks for HBSE Haryana Open School exams class 10 and 12:

If the students are not satisfied with their HBSE/HOS Haryana Open School 12th results 2020 they can apply for re-evaluation/re-checking of their marks. The application process fee for the same will be notified by the Board. HBSE allows the students to clear their doubts and queries regarding the evaluation of the marks. If there is any answer that is not marked, it is then added in the total number of marks received by the candidate.

Re-evaluation of marks are done entirely again with an independent examiner. If there are any changes in the marks, a new mark sheet is issued by HBSE. The link for the same will be available after the Board declares the results. Tentatively, re-checking would be possible in the month of August, along with the students that gave their HBSE examinations. Students that have failed their HOS examinations 2020 or are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the supplementary/compartmental exams in September. The results of the same will be announced the next month, i.e., October.

Marking Scheme for HOS Board class 10 and 12:

HOS Class 10:

In order to obtain the Certificate of Qualification, the student has to secure at least

33% marks in total; comprising of the external examination, practical marks and the CPE/SSA/INA/CCE

If the students passes in the external examination but fails in the practical exam, he will have to give supplementary exam

The student has to secure 33% in each five subjects separately. The subjects are as follows: Hindi (First Language), English (Second Language), Mathematics, Social Science, Science & Technology.

It is not necessary to pass the sixth subject, if taken by the student (Sanskrit /Urdu /Punjabi /Home Science /Phyical Education / Computer Science).

A grace of 1% will be given for getting 33% marks in all subjects possible in both theory and practicals.

A student will be given six chances to re-appear, in case he/she has not secured 33% in the subjects.

HOS Class 12:

In order to obtain the Certificate of Qualification, the student has to secure at least:

33% marks in all the subjects separately in the external examinations, irrespective of the stream chosen by the candidate

33% marks in all the practical examinations, if any

The percentage of best four subjects will be considered for the Aggregate Marks

A grace of 1% will be given for getting 33% marks in all subjects possible in both theory and practical.

A student will be given six chances to re-appear, in case he/she has not secured 33% in the subjects.

HOS Class 10 & 12 Results 2019:

The HBSE Open School results were announced on 15th of May last year and around 73,000 students enrolled for the exams. The cumulative pass percentage of both class 10 and 12 was 55.83%.

Class 10:

Last year, approximately 42,017 students appeared for the Haryana Open School exam for class 10. Out of which, 12,487 students passed their exams. The overall pass percentage was 29.72%. The boys performed better than the girls last year as their pass percentage was 29.87% while the girl’s percentage was 29.42%.

Class 12:

In 2019, a total of 31, 674 students enrolled for the HBSE Board exams for class 12. Out of these, 8,270 of them passed. The overall percentage was about 26.11%. The girls did better than the boys in Class 12; securing 26.19% while the boys had a pass percentage of 26.08%.

About the Haryana Open School Board:

Established in 1994, the Board’s main purpose was to ensure that education is provided for the students that are unable to have a formal school education due to their economic, social or financial background. Owned by the State Government of Haryana, it aims to thin the line of gender inequality and well as poverty. Openness and versatility is the key element of Haryana Open School and it allows students a great deal of choice in matters relating to examination such as (no requirement to appear in all subjects at the same assessment), appearing in one or even more subjects at the test according to the preference and aggregation of credit of the subjects passed. With 20+ school affliated with them, the Board conducts both externals as well as supplementary exams annually for both class 10 and 12 students. Students willing to given open exams can register online via the official site: https://bseh.org.in .

