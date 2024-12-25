How This BTech Student Achieved A 100 Percentile In CAT 2024 On His First Attempt Despite A Busy Schedule

Vagish Bhushan Nangia, a final-year BTech student at IIT Delhi, achieved an exceptional 100 percentile in the CAT 2024 exam on his first attempt. His success is even more remarkable given the challenges he faced, juggling his academic responsibilities, placement preparations, and extracurricular activities. Despite these commitments, Vagish managed to secure a scaled score of 164.44 out of 204, showcasing his effective time management, strategic planning, and determination.

Crafting a Flexible and Effective Study Plan

Vagish’s preparation started in late July 2024, when he began familiarizing himself with the CAT format and practicing mock tests. Knowing that time was limited, he adopted a strategy of short, focused study sessions lasting between 15 to 30 minutes. This flexible approach allowed him to seamlessly integrate his CAT preparation into his already-packed schedule without feeling overwhelmed. Consistency was key, and he made sure to practice regularly, balancing his studies with other commitments to maintain focus.

Overcoming Time Constraints and Subject-Specific Challenges

One of Vagish’s major hurdles was managing his time effectively between academic work, placement preparation, and CAT study. Traditional long study sessions weren’t feasible, so he opted for shorter, intense bursts of study. This helped him avoid burnout while maintaining consistency.

A particularly challenging section for Vagish was Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), mainly due to the need to quickly process lengthy passages. To improve, he practiced note-taking while reading to enhance his comprehension speed. This technique, combined with regular mock tests, allowed him to score 40 in VARC, in line with his mock test performance.

A Balanced Approach: Self-Study and Expert Support

While Vagish did most of his preparation independently, he also made use of Unacademy’s Iconic Subscription for expert guidance. This subscription provided access to practice questions, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions, which helped him refine his concepts and address weak areas. Additionally, reviewing previous years’ question papers helped Vagish gauge the exam’s difficulty level and track his progress. Mock tests were crucial in simulating exam conditions, which allowed him to hone his strategy and time management skills.

Exam Day Challenges and How He Stayed Composed

Despite his well-planned preparation, Vagish faced a moment of panic during the actual exam when his computer shut down. Though momentarily thrown off, the issue was quickly resolved, and his regular mock test practice helped him regain his composure. His ability to stay calm and manage his time effectively during such challenges played a crucial role in his success.

Balancing Studies, Extracurriculars, and Mental Well-being

Along with his academic responsibilities and CAT preparation, Vagish also made time for extracurricular activities. Although he scaled back on these during peak study periods, he ensured a balance that helped alleviate stress. Participating in quiz competitions or watching sports games gave him mental breaks, preventing burnout and keeping him fresh for study sessions.

Vagish’s Advice for Future CAT Aspirants

Vagish’s advice for CAT aspirants is straightforward but effective: start early, assess your comfort level with the exam, and tailor your preparation to suit your strengths and weaknesses. He emphasizes mastering concepts, practicing different question types, and simulating exam conditions with timed tests. Most importantly, he believes staying calm and composed, both during preparation and the exam itself, is as crucial as understanding the material.

Now, Vagish is focused on securing admission to top management institutes like the IIMs. He sees an MBA as a stepping stone to gain the skills necessary to make a significant impact in the corporate world. His success story serves as an inspiration for aspirants looking to excel in CAT while managing multiple commitments.