HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has finally published the HP Board Class 12 results on its official website and according to the results this year 28, 375 students have passed the HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019. All those who have appeared in the Board examination can now check their respective results from the official websites given here – hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

According to reports, around 1 (one) lakh candidates have appeared in the Class 12 Board examination this year. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy for checking the results online. The instructions to download the result sheet from the Board’s official website has been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates.

How to check the results of Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam 2019?

Visit the official website of the Board as mentioned above

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “HP Board Class 12th Results 2019 download” and click on the same

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, enter the date of birth or roll number as asked on the site

Submit the details and wait for the page to download

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board: http://hpbose.org/

