HP Board 12th Results 2019: HPBOSE is all set to declare the result of 12 class soon. Previously, the HP Board 12th results were expected to be out on April 20, 2019 i.e. today, however, the secretary of Himachal Pradesh Board revealed that the HP Class 12 Board Exam Results 2019 will not be released anytime soon.

HP Board 12th Results 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Board exam results will be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education through various websites. All the candidates who have appeared in the HPBOSE’s class 12 examination can check and download the result from the official website soon. However, the Board is yet to make any official announcement yet. However, Harish Gajju, the Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education shared a post that result will not be announced today, i.e. on April 20, 2019.

According to reports in leading dailies, the HPBOSE may announce the Class 12 examination result date tomorrow. The students of Himachal Pradesh must wait for a while and keep an eye on the official website of the Board – hpbose.org for more information. The HP 12th Board exam was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. Students can download the results from various other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and hpbose.org.

Steps to check and download the results of HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board, hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter the respective name and roll number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search button’.

Step 5: The HPBOSE 12 class result will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the result for future references.

As a result of HPBOSE 12 results, 2018 was declared on April 24, 2018. So, it is also expected that this year the result for 12 class will be declared till April 25, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) came into existence in 1969 and founded by Himachal Pradesh government. The Board was started with a staff of 34 officials and now it has subsequently increased by 438. Previously its headquarter was in Shimla but now it is in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh board at present has more than 8,000 schools affiliated to it and more than 5 lakh students annually appear in the examinations conducted by the HP board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More