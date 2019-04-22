HP Board 12th Results 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE has announced declared the class 12th result 2019 on its official website hpbose.org. A total of 49,136 male candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 28,375 had passed the examination. Girls have outperformed the boys. A total of 45,784 of female candidates registered. Out of which 30,574 had passed the examination. Students who appeared in the examination can check their result through the official website.

HP Board 12th Results 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE declared the class 12th result 2019 today on its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website. Presently, the website is not working, but the students are advised to stay patient while accessing their result. The website will start working shortly. However, there are alternative websites also from where you can check the results. Other websites are examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year too the girls have outperformed than boys. A total of 49,136 male candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 28,375 had passed the examination. A total of 45,784 female candidates registered for the application process. Out of which 30,574 had passed the examination.

Meet the toppers from all the streams

From the last two years, only science stream has given mainly the toppers. In 2019, Ashmita Sharma tops arts stream by scoring 96.4 % marks, Priety Birsanta tops commerce stream 98.8%, and, Anil Kumar tops science stream 98.6%.

Topper Priety Birsanta has scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination.

Preity Birsanta tops in Commerce

Asmita Sharma tops from Arts with 96.4%

HPBOSE 12th results 2019: Three candidates secure 10th rank in Arts

HPBOSE 12th results: Top 10 rank holders from Arts stream

HPBOSE 12th results 2019: List of toppers from Commerce stream

HPBOSE 12th results 2019: Two candidates secure 10th position in Commerce

Check the direct link here

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link available

Step 3: Enter the details such as name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 4: Click on ‘search result’ tab.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

HPBOSE +2 result: Check results via SMS

Students can also check their results through the cell phones after sending a text to 56263 with following details such as- HP12 <space> roll number. Around 1 lakh students had appeared for the class 12th examination. The examination started from March 6 and ended on March 29, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More