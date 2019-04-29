HP Board Class 10 Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is going to release the HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 anytime soon on its official website - hpbose.org. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download the results by following the instructions given below.

HP Board Class 10 Result 2019: The HP Board Class 10 or Matriculation examination results are going to be available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBOSE) Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh – hpobose.org anytime soon. HPBOSE 10th Exam 2019 was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) from March 7 till March 20, 2019, at more than 1000 examination centres across the state of Himachal Pradesh.

How to check the HP Board Class 10 Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBSE)

On the homepage of the websites, search for the, “HPBOSE 10th Results 2019 download” link and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, enter the admit card details such as the examination roll number

Click on the submit button and wait for the next page to download

The HP Board Class 10 Result 201 will appear on the computer screen

will appear on the computer screen Take a print out of the HPBOSE 10th result 2019 for reference

Candidates can click on the following direct links to download the HP Board 10th Result 2019:

Click on this official website link of HP Board to download HP Board 10th results: hpbose.org

Direct link to download the HP Board matric Results form: indiaresults.com

Click on this link to download the HP Board Matriculation exam Results 2019: examresults.net

