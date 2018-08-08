HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2018 Answer Keys: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the provisional answer key for D.El.Ed. CET 2018 on its official website. Candidates can download the same by logging into hpbose.org.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2018 Answer Keys: The provisional answer key for D.El.Ed. CET 2018 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates who had appeared for the D.El.Ed. CET 2018 examination conducted by the Board on August 5, 2018, can check the answer key on the official website of HPBOSE.

According to reports, the candidates are also allowed to raise objections and submit them via fax or electronic mail. The answer key has been released at http://hpbose.org for all the question booklets of the examination held this year.

Steps to download HP D.El.Ed. CET 2018 Answer Keys:

Log in to the official website of HPBOSE, http://hpbose.org Click on the notification tab on the homepage Seach for the link ‘D.El.Ed. CET 2018 Provisional Answer Keys’ and click on it The candidates will be directed to a pdf Download the same and check the answers Take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download answer keys directly, click here: http://hpbose.org

