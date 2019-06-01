HP PAT 2019 results out: The HP PAT 2019 results have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Parishad. All the appeared students can check and download their result by visiting hptechboard.com.

HP PAT 2019 results out: The results for the HP PAT 2019 polytechnic entrance exam has been announced today by the Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Parishad. All the candidates who have applied and appeared for the examination can check and download there result by visiting the official website of HP PAT, hptechboard.com. According to the official notification issued on the website, HP PAT results have been announced in a merit list format which consists the name of the candidates who ap[plied and appeared in the entrance exam and are shortlisted. HP PAT 2019 results consist of the roll number of the candidates and the total marks scored by them. All the candidates are urged to keep their admit cards handy so that they can conveniently check the results.

The candidates should keep in mind that the result will be made available in the online mode on the official website. It is mandatory for all the candidates to visit the official website to get the results. Previously, the answer key for all the sets of HP PAT was issued on the official website only. The last date to raise objection was May 29, 2019, until 5:00 PM.

Steps to check the HP PAT Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, hptechboard.com.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: The new page will display the list of the selected students.

Step 6: The candidates need to find their roll number from the list.

About Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Parishad:

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board was founded on July 15, 1986, and is controlled by the H.P. Takniki Shiksha Board Act, 1986. This board organises the exams of various affiliated polytechnics which are approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and a few registered ITIs.

