HP Police constable result 2019 out: The HP Police constable result 2019 has been released. Candidates can check by visiting hppolice.gov.in.

HP Police constable result 2019 out: The results for the post of constable for Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur, Spiti, Chamba, Shimla, Hamirpur, Solan, Lahaul districts by the Himachal Pradesh Police. A list has been prepared in which the qualifying status of the candidate in the conducted examinations is mentioned. According to the latest reports, a total number of 12,075 candidates have successfully cleared the examination and out of which 10,122 are male candidates and 2,477 are female candidates. All the shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the personal interview round. The details of the personal interview round will be provided to the candidates soon. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 1063 posts of constable including 720 vacancies, 130 vacancies for constable driver and 213 female constable driver post are to be filled.

Steps to download HP Police constable result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Police, hppolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link of the results of the district you want to see present in the Notice board section of the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A new PDF will open up.

Step 5: Find your name in the PDF and check the qualifying status.

Step 6: Download the HP Police 2019 results.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified the written examination will be called for personal interview round which will contain 15 marks. All the candidates will be shortlisted for the recruitment to the post on the basis of the personality test and the written test. Further informations related to the personality test will be released soon.

