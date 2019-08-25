HP Police Recruitment 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Police constable. Interested candidates can apply by visiting hppolice.gov.in.

HP Police Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Police Constable by the Himachal Pradesh Police. All the candidates who are eligible and interested for the recruitment to the posts of police constables can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Police, hppolice.gov.in. All the candidates can apply for the same before the last date to apply which is September 30, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 92 posts of constable are to be filled.

Important dates for HP Police Constable recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: August 25, 2019

Last date to apply online: September 30, 2019

Vacancy details for HP Police Constable recruitment 2019:

General: 43 vacancies

SC: 20 vacancies

ST: 4 vacancies

OBC: 16 vacancies

EWS: 9 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for HP Police Constable recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification: All the candidates must have clearly passed class 10th with an engineering diploma course of three years duration.

Age limit:

General, EWS category: The lower age limit is 20 years and the upper age limit is 25 years.

SC, ST, and OBC: The lower age limit is 20 years and the upper age limit is 27 years.

Selection Process for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019:

The selection process consists of the Physical Efficiency Test followed by the written examination and the personality test. The written test will contain 70 marks and will consist of Hindi language, English language, General awareness and the syllabus prescribed by the Himachal Pradesh Board for three years diploma level examination.

For any further query related to any thin, all the candidates are urged to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh police, hppolice.gov.in.

