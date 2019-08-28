HP SOS 12th exam date sheet September 2019 out: HP SOS 12 date sheet for the September examination has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). Candidates can download by visiting hpbose.org.

The date sheet for the HP SOS 2019 examination has been released. The examinations are scheduled to be held from September 12, 2019, to September 26, 2019. All the students who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the date sheet by visiting official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) . The date sheet is available in the PDF format.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) organises the exams twice in a year. Once in the month of March and the other one in the month of September. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) gives students an opportunity to reappear in the exam so that if any candidate wants to improve their marks including the additional subjects so he or she can apply for the same. The admissions for the same are held in the month of July.

Date and Day Subject Name 12 Sept 2019

Thursday English 13 Sept 2019

Friday Physical Education

Computer Science (I.P) 14 Sept 2019

Saturday Mathematics 16 Sept 2019

Monday Hindi 17 Sept 2019

Tuesday Accountancy

Physics

Political Science 18 Sept 2019

Wednesday Sanskrit 19 Sept 2019

Thursday Geography 20 Sept 2019

Friday Chemistry

History

Business Studies

Urdu 21 Sept 2019

Saturday Sociology 23 Sept 2019

Monday Economics

Biology 24 Sept 2019

Tuesday Automobiles (NSQF) (Fast Track)

Healthcare (NSQF) (Fast Track)

Information Technology Enable Services (ITES) (NSQF) (Fast Track)

Security (NSQF) (Fast Track)

Retail (NSQF) (Fast Track)

Agriculture (NSQF)

Travel & Tourism (NSQF)

Telecom (NSQF) 25 Sept 2019

Wednesday Human Ecology

& Family Science (H.Sc) 26 Sept 2019

Thursday Public Administration

Steps to download the HP SOS 12th date sheet September 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), hpbose.org.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying SOS present at the top of the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the SOS date sheet tab present on the page.

Step 5: The date sheet of class 12th will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the date sheet for future reference.

Step 7: Take a print out of the date sheet for future reference.

