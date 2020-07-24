HP SOS Class 12th result 2020 has been released. Only 28.95 per cent have passed the exams while passing percentage of HPBOSE 12th students was 76.07 per cent.

The Himachal Pradesh State Open School, or HP SOS, has declared the results for the class 12 exams. Of the total 14,453 students that appeared for the exam, only 4,184 (28.95%) students managed to clear the exams. The results can be checked on the Himachal board’s official website, hpbose.org.

Students who believe they have been graded incorrectly and are thus, not content with their results, can apply for re-checking and/or re-evaluation. The final date to do so is August 7. Students applying for re-checking or re-evaluation have to pay a sum of ₹400 and ₹500 respectively per each exam.

352 students have qualified in the Special Improvement exam. The students assigned in the re-appear category may apply until August 7. A late fee of ₹250 will be charged if the student is applying between the 7th and 13th of August and one of ₹500 between August 13 and 19.

Follow the given steps to see your individual result:

1. Visit Himachal Pradesh board’s official website, hpbose.org.

2. Select the Download Result Link option.

3. Fill in the required credentials.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen. It may be downloaded or printed for future reference.

Also, HPBOSE 12th results 2020 were announced recently. A pass percentage of 76.07 per cent was recorded. Prakash Kumar, a pupil of Kullu Science School of Education, attained the highest marks in the state. He gained 497 marks, making up 99.4% of the marks.

