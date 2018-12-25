HP SSC Recruitment 2018-19: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has recently released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of TGT, Junior Assistant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before January 22, 2019.
According to reports, there are 1720 vacancies which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Also, candidates must note that applications will be accepted only through online mode. Applications sent via post or any other means will not be entertained. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years for being eligible to apply
- Applicants must have the requisite qualification as mentioned in the notification
HPSSC Recruitment 2018-19: Vacancy Details
- TGT (Arts/ Non- Medical) – 399 posts
- Junior Cameraman – 9 posts
- Publicity Assistant – 23 posts
- Warden – 1 post
- Special Educator (Mental Retardation) – 9 posts
- Statistical Assistant-11 posts
Manual Assistant- 6 posts
- Dark Room Attendant- 1 post
Clerk/ Accountant -cum-Clerk- 8 posts
- Senior Scientific/Technical Assistant- 1 post
- Data Entry Operator- 1 post
- Fitter/Electrician/Sub Statistical Attendant – 69 posts
- Video Film Editor – 1 post
- Laboratory Assistant – 5 posts
- Junior Scientific Assistant – 4 posts
- Junior Office Assistant(IT) – 412 posts
- Junior Engineer(Civil) – 12 posts
- Store-Keeper – 7 posts
- Junior Basic Trained Teacher – 617 posts
- Havildar- 9 posts
- Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) – 7 posts
- Junior Officer(IT) – 5 posts
- Junior Engineer (Elect.) – 51 posts
- Electrician(Technician) – 1 post
- Steno-Typis – 8 posts
- Assistant Chemist – 1 post
- Technical Superintendent (Production / Store/ Marketing / MIS/P&I) – 11 posts
- Company Commander /Senior Instructor/Store Officer/Centre Commander – 4 posts
- Sub Inspector of Police – 33 posts
