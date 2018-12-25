HPSSC Recruitment 2018-19: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited applications for 1720 vacancies on its official website. Interested candidates can apply by January 22. Check details inside.

HP SSC Recruitment 2018-19: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has recently released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of TGT, Junior Assistant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before January 22, 2019.

According to reports, there are 1720 vacancies which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Also, candidates must note that applications will be accepted only through online mode. Applications sent via post or any other means will not be entertained. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years for being eligible to apply

Applicants must have the requisite qualification as mentioned in the notification

HPSSC Recruitment 2018-19: Vacancy Details

TGT (Arts/ Non- Medical) – 399 posts

Junior Cameraman – 9 posts

Publicity Assistant – 23 posts

Warden – 1 post

Special Educator (Mental Retardation) – 9 posts

Statistical Assistant-11 posts

Manual Assistant- 6 posts

Manual Assistant- 6 posts

Clerk/ Accountant -cum-Clerk- 8 posts

Clerk/ Accountant -cum-Clerk- 8 posts

Data Entry Operator- 1 post

Fitter/Electrician/Sub Statistical Attendant – 69 posts

Video Film Editor – 1 post

Laboratory Assistant – 5 posts

Junior Scientific Assistant – 4 posts

Junior Office Assistant(IT) – 412 posts

Junior Engineer(Civil) – 12 posts

Store-Keeper – 7 posts

Junior Basic Trained Teacher – 617 posts

Havildar- 9 posts

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) – 7 posts

Junior Officer(IT) – 5 posts

Junior Engineer (Elect.) – 51 posts

Electrician(Technician) – 1 post

Steno-Typis – 8 posts

Assistant Chemist – 1 post

Technical Superintendent (Production / Store/ Marketing / MIS/P&I) – 11 posts

Company Commander /Senior Instructor/Store Officer/Centre Commander – 4 posts

Sub Inspector of Police – 33 posts

