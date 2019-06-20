HP TET 2019. The admit card for HP TET arts and medical subjects exams have been released by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

HP TET 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for arts and medical aspirants. In order to download the admit card the candidates those who have applied for the examination need to visit the official website where they would be required to enter their application number and date of birth. Earlier HPBOSE had released the admit card for non-medical, LT, JBT and Shastri exams.

The exams for the HP TET medical and arts will held on June 23, 2019 and the HP TET Urdu and Punjabi subject’s exam will be held on June 30,2019. However, the admit card for these subjects are yet not released by HPBOSE.

HP TET 2019: Steps tp

HPBOSE will release the HP TET 2019 admit card on its official website. Given is the simple steps

Step 1: Visit the official page, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab which says, ‘TET (June-2019)’ appearing on the top right.

Step 3: After that, click on the link, ‘Download admit cards’

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the details like registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: HP TET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 8: Download and take printout of the same for future reference.

