HP TET 2019 Answer Keys: The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 answer keys have been released by the HP Board on hpbose.org. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

HP TET 2019 Answer Keys: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the Answer Keys of HP TET 2019 examination yesterday i.e. on July 2, 2019 through its official website – hpbose.org. According to reports, the answer keys are now available on the official website. All those who have appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test this year can check their answer keys on the official website. The instructions to download the HP TET Answer Keys 2019 have been mentioned below for the convenience of the candidates.

How to download the HP TET 2019 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education – hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the Answer Keys link

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, login to your user portal with the necessary credentials

On submitting the details, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

The answer keys of HP TET 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the HP TET 2019 Answer Keys

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App