HP TET 2019: The Application process for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 has started at hpbose.org. Interested candidates can check eligibility and steps to apply to the HP TET 2019 given below.

HP TET 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE has started the online application process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 through the official website – hpbose.org on May 7, 2019. All the interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for filling up the online application form and the instructions to apply online given below.

Moreover, according to a notification released for the HP TET 2019, the last date for submission of the online applications have been scheduled for on May 27, 2019.

Candidates can check the following steps to fill the online application form for HP TET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE

Step 2: On the home page, search for the “HP TET 2019 Online Application” link and click on it

Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to the registration page

Step 4: Here, fill in all the details in the fields provided

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the ssupporting documents as asked including photograph and signature

Note: (Signature should be in jpeg/jpeg format and the size of the signature must be between 10 and 15 kb. The size of the photograph must not be less than 15 kb or more than 20 kb.)

Step 6: make online application fee payment and submit the application form finally

Step 7: Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to apply online for HP TET 2019: hpbose.org

Candidates must note that the HP TET 2019 Admit Card will be published by the Board soon after the completion of the online application process. The Admit Cards will be available on the website mentioned above and candidates are advised to download the Admit Cards or hall tickets for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 as soon as it is published. Candidates must note that the Admit Card or hall tickets will not be manually sent to the candidates by any other means.

For more details regarding the HO TET 2019, candidates need to visit the official website only.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App