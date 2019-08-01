HP TET 2019: HP TET result 2019 announced today on the official website of HP TET. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the resu;t @hpbose.org

HP TET 2019: HP TET result 2019 has been declared on August 1, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website of HP TET or click on the link @hpbose.org to visit directly. Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and the result list consists of candidates name, scores, with there respective roll numbers. candidtes must also download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

Follow the steps to check the HP TET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Click on the link @hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, on the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the TET 2019 result link.

Step 4: To access the result candidates must enter all the credentials like roll number or application number, captcha

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandated for all the teachers to pass the TET test to get the government job in the teaching sector. The TET has been conducted by the central government and state governments of India which are dived in 2 papers Paper 1 are meant for teachers opting for Class 1 to Class 5, and Paper 2 for Class 6 to Class 8. Other than the TET result, candidates who are willing to appear in TET examination can also download the admit tickets in Punjabi and Urdu.

