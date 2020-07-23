The HPBOSE TET Admit Cards have been released on Himachal Board's official website, available for download by candidates. Know more details about the exams here.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Admit Card 2020: HPBOSE has released the Admit Cards/Hall Tickets for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020. TET aspirants who have applied for the exam may download their Admit Card by visiting the official website of the Board, hpbose.org. As is obvious by the name, those who pass in the exam will be designated as eligible for working as a teacher in a state-controlled school.

There will a total of 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each in the exam. The exam lasts for 2 and a half hours (150 minutes) with the minimum marks required for clearing it being 60. Negative marking will be non-existent for this exam and it will be held physically.

Download HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh TET admit card 2020:

Go to the official website hpbose.org. Click on the link that says Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI, JBT) TET-JUNE 2020. To login, key in your Application Number and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button. Your application will be submitted.

A list of 4,146 students who were rejected because of an incomplete application can be seen on the website. Accepted students will have to carry along a print out of their admit cards to the exam centres so they can be their identity can be confirmed. A total of 48,713 students have applied for the exams.

As per the Board, the examinations for the same (JBT TET and Shastri TET) are scheduled to be conducted on 26th of July. The exam for TGT and Languages teacher is planned to be held on 2nd August. TGT Arts and TGT Medical are to be conducted on August 8, and the Punjabi TET and Urdu TET will be finally conducted by the Board on 9th August.

The examination is to be conducted in both languages: English and Hindi. The exam for Shastri will partially be in Sanskrit and the rest in Hindi. The exams of Punjabi and Urdu will be in the respective languages.

