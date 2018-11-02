HP TET Arts results 2018: The candidates who appeared for the HP TET Arts examination 2018 can check their results by logging onto the official website hpbose.org. Reports suggest that the official website faced a downtime for a long time after thousand of candidates who had appeared for the HP TET Arts test got onto the website to check their results. Follow the steps given here to check HP TET Arts results 2018 online.

Taking cognizance of the candidates’ grief, the authorities have reportedly asked adviced the candidates to wait patiently till the website is back on track. The candidates have been asked to keep checking the website for their results. The Himachal Pradesh Board has declared the JBT and Punjabi subjects’ TET 2018 result. Declaring the results, the Board said that the pass percentage for JBT was 20.47 per cent and for Punjabi subjects, it was 29.24 per cent.

The board has also rolled out several guidelines for the candidates making it easier for the candidates to check HP TET Arts Results 2018. The candidates who appeared for the HP TET Arts examination can check the results by following the steps mentioned below.

Follow the steps to check HP TET Arts Results 2018:

1) Open the computer and log on to the official website hpbose.org

2) As the home page opens, click on TET-2018 link.

3) Open HP TET Arts Results 2018 link

4) Enter your specific Roll Number or the Application Number and click submit.

5) The result is now available on your computer screen.

6) Take the print out the displayed results for future purposes.

The HPBOSE had conducted TET 2018 exam in September 2018. The examinations were held for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The date of results for the other exams is yet to be declared.

