HP TET Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE has declared the results of Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test on the official website – hpbose.org today, i.e. on August 2, 2019. The HPBOSE had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test in the state from June 16 to June 30, 2019 at various centres. All the candidates who have appeared in the HPTET 2019 examination can check their respective TET results on the official website of the Board by following the steps given in this article below.

How to check the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 results online?

Visit the official website of the HPBOSE – hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Now, enter your roll number as printed on the admit card of the HPTET 2019

On submitting the details, the HPTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the result for reference

According to reports, the Board HPBOSE has also released a notification announcing the result for HP TET June 2019 for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu. All the candidates must note that the results are now available online and they can download the same with the help of the instructions given in this article. Candidates might face difficulty in accessing their result as their will be huge traffic on the official website. However, in that case, they need to have patience and try to access the result again later.

